Catholic World News

Vatican releases Holy Week liturgical schedule without naming celebrants

April 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a schedule of liturgical events for Holy Week and Easter, without naming the prelates who will act as celebrants.

Still unsure whether Pope Francis will have recovered sufficiently to take part in public events, the Vatican listed the Palm Sunday Mass, the Chrism Mass, Good Friday devotions, the Easter Vigil, and Easter Sunday Mass—including the urbi et orbi blessing—but did not name celebrants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!