Spain no longer a Catholic country, archbishop says

April 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Spanish bishops’ conference has reminded his colleagues that it is wrong to assume that anyone Spanish is Catholic.

Archbishop Luis Arguello, speaking at the opening of the meeting of the episcopal conference, said: “The has passed, settled for centuries, when we said: I’m Catholic because I was born in Spain.”

Meanwhile, Catholic protesters held a demonstration outside the bishops’ headquarters to register their disapproval of the bishops’ decision to cooperate with a government plan to “resignify” the Valley of the Fallen. Built to honor the victims of the Spanish Civil War and to promote reconciliation, the memorial houses a basilica and a Benedictine monastery. The Socialist government wants to convert the memorial to secular purposes. The bishops’ conference is currently negotiating a compromise solution.

