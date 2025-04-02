Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols, in pastoral letter, denounces assisted-suicide bill

April 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has issued a pastoral letter encouraging Catholics in the United Kingdom to contact their representatives in Parliament, urging opposition to a bill that would make assisted-suicide legal.

In the letter—which will be read as all parishes in the diocese this weekend—the cardinal makes a special point of saying that Parliament has moved hastily toward approval of a bill “which has not been properly scrutinized and which will bring about damaging consequences.”

“It is sad reﬂection on Parliament’s priorities that the House of Commons spent far more time debating the ban on fox hunting than it is spending debating bringing in assisted suicide,” the cardinal writes.

