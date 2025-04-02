Catholic World News

Syracuse abuse victims back $100M bankruptcy plan

April 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: 324 people who allege they suffered clerical sexual abuse in the Diocese of Syracuse have voted to approve a bankruptcy plan that would establish a $100-million fund for victims.

The upstate New York diocese declared bankruptcy in 2020.

“Bishop Douglas Lucia previously said the diocese would cover half of the $100 million fund, with the rest paid by parishes, schools, missions and Catholic Charities,” the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. “If split evenly among the parishes, each would face an average bill of nearly $400,000.”

