Church in Bahrain takes further root with introduction of child missionary society

April 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Aldo Berardi, the apostolic vicar of Northern Arabia, has inaugurated the Pontifical Society of the Holy Childhood in Bahrain, just four years after the dedication of the cathedral there.

During a Mass on March 28, 46 children pledged to be “child missionaries, to become friends of Jesus, and to serve [other] children,” the Fides news agency reported.

The nation of 1.6 million, located in the Persian Gulf (map), is 78% Muslim, 12% Christian (10% Catholic), and 9% Hindu. Islam is the state religion, with religious freedom respected to a markedly greater degree than in neighboring Saudi Arabia. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2022.

