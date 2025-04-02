Catholic World News

Report finds 111 attacks on Israeli Christians in 2024; most perpetrated by ‘ultra-Orthodox’ Jews

April 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A new report by the Jerusalem-based Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue has found “111 cases of attacks or violence recorded in 2024” against Christians in Israel and Jerusalem, the Vatican newspaper reported.

“In 35 cases there was also vandalism of churches, monasteries and public religious signs,” the report continued. “In almost all cases, the perpetrators identified are young ultra-Orthodox Jews belonging to the circles of nationalist-religious extremism.”

The report added that “unfortunately, [their] growing influence in Israeli government policy has contributed to creating an environment of constant threat towards religious minorities and, in particular, Christians. The results are dire ... 48% of young Christians under 30 interviewed said they were considering leaving the region and migrating.”

