Cameroon bishops issue pastoral letter on October elections

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Cameroon have issued a pastoral letter about the presidential elections scheduled for this October, suggesting a “code of electoral conduct.”

Previous elections have been marred by “violence during campaigns; candidates who were not welcome in some constituencies; falsified electoral rolls; vote buying and selling,” the bishops note. They urge “the need for reform of the electoral system and campaign financing.”

The bishops also list the traits that would distinguish a good presidential candidate, including “integrity, humility, modesty, and moral leadership qualities.”

