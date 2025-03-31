Catholic World News

Vatican approves two canonizations

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved the canonization of two people: Ignatios Shukrallah Maloyan (1869—1915), who was the Archbishop of Mardin, Turkey; and Peter To Rot (1912—1945), a lay catechist from Papua New Guinea.

In decrees issued on March 31, approved by Pope Francis, the Congregation also confirmed a miracle attributed to Blessed Maria Carmen Martinez (1903-1977), the Venezuelan founder of the Handmaids of Jesus, and another miracle attributed to Ven. Carmen de Palma (1876-1961), a priest of the Diocese of Bari, Italy.

Finally the Congregation affirmed the heroic virtues of José Antonio de Maria Ibiapina (1806-1883), a Brazilian priest.

