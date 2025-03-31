Catholic World News

In wide-ranging talk, Cardinal Parolin discusses peace, nuclear weapons, immigration

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging talk given at a conference in Rome, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, appealed for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, said that the possession of nuclear weapons is immoral, and said that “disarming words is essential to prevent them from turning into war.”

“In today’s tense global climate, we should speak less, remain silent when possible, and use words wisely—to foster dialogue and unity rather than division,” he explained.

Cardinal Parolin also lamented the departure of Christians from the Middle East, rued the lack of “political will” to adapt 20th-century multilateral institutions to present realities, and said that “many in Europe fear an invasion [of migrants], but this is a misconception that needs to be dismantled. We must adopt a more positive approach toward our brothers and sisters who are fleeing extreme poverty or conflict.”

