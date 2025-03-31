Catholic World News

Papal call for new forms of cooperation between Albanian Orthodox, Catholics

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the enthronement of Archbishop John Pelushi as primate of the Orthodox Church of Albania, Pope Francis wrote that “in these difficult times marked by war and violence, it is ever more urgent that Christians bear credible witness to unity, so that the world may fully embrace the Gospel message of fraternal solidarity and peace.”

“It is my heartfelt hope, therefore, that under your paternal guidance, relations between the Church of Albania and the Catholic Church will develop further, seeking new forms of fruitful cooperation in proclaiming the Gospel, serving those most in need and renewing our commitment to resolving the issues that still separate us through the dialogue of charity and truth,” the Pope added.

Albania, a Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map), is 65% Muslim and 33% Christian (18% Orthodox, 13% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.

