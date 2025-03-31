Catholic World News

Only 29 Catholic priests ordained in Germany in 2024

March 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Only 29 new priests were ordained in Germany in 2024: the lowest number ever recorded.

Twenty years ago German dioceses ordained 122 new priests. But the number has steadily declined since that time, reaching a previous low of 22 in 2022. Last year there were 35 new priests ordained.

Among Germany’s 27 Catholic dioceses, 11 had no priests ordained in 2024. The Diocese of Limburg—led by Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the country’s episcopal conference—had no priestly ordinations in 2023 or 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!