Lourdes basilica covers Rupnik mosaics

March 31, 2025

Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Mosaics by Father Marko Rupnik at the entrance of the basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Lourdes have been covered up, in a gesture aimed to avoid giving offense to the victims of sexual abuse.

Bishop Jean-Marc Micas explained: “I along with my colleagues, that a new symbolic step had to be taken to facilitate entry into the basilica for all those who are currently unable to cross the threshold.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

