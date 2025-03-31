Catholic World News

‘Be witnesses of hope’: papal message to jubilee pilgrims

March 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language message to pilgrims from the Diocese of Rieti who were in Rome for the 2025 jubilee year, Pope Francis encouraged the pilgrims to “be witnesses of hope every day in the different ecclesial and existential environments in which you live,” and “to contribute to the building of a more fraternal and supportive world.”

The Pope expressed hope that the pilgrimage “will strengthen your faith and help you to understand and welcome more and more the love of God, source and reason for true joy. We are called especially to bear witness to this love to the weakest and neediest people—a love which, like a living flame, gives strength to the journey of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!