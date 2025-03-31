Catholic World News

Pope appeals for prayer for peace, laments ‘appalling humanitarian catastrophe’ in Sudan

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his March 30 Angelus address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayer for peace in the war-torn areas of the world, welcomed an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and appealed for dialogue to end conflicts in South Sudan and Sudan.

“I urge the parties concerned in the conflict to put the safeguarding of the lives of their civilian brothers and sisters first; and I hope that new negotiations will begin as soon as possible, capable of securing a lasting solution to the crisis,” the Pope stated in reference to the Sudanese civil war. “May the international community increase its efforts to address the appalling humanitarian catastrophe.”

