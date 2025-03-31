Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address: ‘Let us live this Lent as a time of healing’

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Fourth Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading of the day, the Parable of the Prodigal Son.

“Jesus reveals the heart of God: He is always merciful towards all; he heals our wounds so that we can love each other as brothers,” the Pope said in his brief written reflection on the Gospel reading of the day. “Dearest friends, let us live this Lent as a time of healing, all the more as it is the Jubilee.”

As he continues his recovery at his residence, the Pope is not delivering his Sunday Angelus address to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square; instead, the Vatican is releasing the text of the address.

