Catholic World News

Montreal archdiocese: redevelop church properties to ease housing crisis

March 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on CTV

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Montreal has announced plans to form a real-estate program that will devote unused church properties to “pressing community needs.”

The Roman Catholic Real Estate Corp. of Montreal, a non-profit enterprise, will work with government and community organizations to “leverage real-estate development as a tool for community benefit.”

Housing experts note that many churches that are no longer open for worship are located centrally, and could be sold for modest prices that would allow for new development of affordable housing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!