Polish president meets with Cardinal Parolin

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With Pope Francis not holding meetings as he recovers from double pneumonia, Cardinal Pietro Parolin met on March 28 with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was in Rome for a Jubilee pilgrimage.

The conversation centered on international affairs, “with a particular focus on the war in Ukraine, as well as security and pace in Europe,” the Vatican disclosed.

The meeting took place on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the death of Pope John Paul II. President Duda prayed at the tomb of the late Pontiff on Thursday before his meeting with the Secretary of State.

