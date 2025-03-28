Catholic World News

Father Spadaro calls for ‘rapid theology’

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Vatican newspaper, Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, called for a “rapid theology.”

“If society moves in tumultuous and rapid waters, theology is called to enter without delay,” said the undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. “Rapid theology does not mean hasty or superficial theology, but rather a reflection that accompanies the flow of history in real time, without waiting to speak after the fact.”

“Rapid theology is demanding but not impossible: it is a matter of exercising timely discernment—even communal and synodal—enlightened by grace, so as not to lose the pace of the Gospel in the flow of events,” he added. “It is not a question of despising Tradition, but of avoiding reducing it to a sterile exercise in restoration.”

