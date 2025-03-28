Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ marks legacy of nuncio who aided Jews

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has begun a three-day visit to Hungary, where he will take part in an event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the death of Archbishop Angelo Rotta, the apostolic nuncio to Hungary from 1930 to 1945.

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, has honored Archbishop Rotta for his efforts to save thousands of Jews from the Holocaust.

