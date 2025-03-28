Catholic World News

‘Tell Congress to defund Planned Parenthood and affiliates,’ pro-life action alert urges

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The National Committee for a Human Life Amendment (Human Life Action), which works closely with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on legislation, has urged Americans to “tell Congress to defund Planned Parenthood and affiliates.”

“Please send a message to your representatives today and join those who are visiting members of Congress for Pro-Life Lobby Day, with the message that Planned Parenthood and affiliates should not be receiving hundreds of millions of our tax dollars to destroy life,” the action alert stated.

“Another element of Planned Parenthood that is problematic is that they also distribute ‘gender-transition’ drugs—including to minors,” the alert added. “These drugs are experimental, dangerous and do serious harm to children’s bodies.”

