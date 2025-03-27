Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian priest is freed; suspects in another’s death

March 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Unaechu, who was kidnapped on March 28, has been released, the Oweri archdiocese has announced.

And authorities in the Kaduna state have announced the arrest of two people who will be charged with the kidnapping and murder of Father Sylvester Okechukwu last week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!