Vatican schedule for Holy Week lists no celebrants

March 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a schedule for Holy Week and Easter, without listing the celebrants for major liturgical events.

In a reflection of uncertainty about the recovery of Pope Francis, the schedule indicates that the usual events of Holy Week and Easter will be presided over by prelates of the “Papal Chapel”—a group that includes the cardinals residing in Rome as well as the Pontiff.

The schedule includes most of the usual liturgies of Holy Week and Easter. But the list does not include the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday. In recent years Pope Francis has chosen to preside at that ceremony—which includes the washing of feet—somewhere outside the Vatican.

The schedule released by the Vatican also includes the Mass for the 2nd Sunday of Easter, Divine Mercy Sunday, which will also see the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, on April 27. It is not yet clear whether the Pope’s recovery will enable him to attend that event.

