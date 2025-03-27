Catholic World News

Abuse victims’ group charges top Vatican cardinals negligent

March 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) has charged that several prominent leaders of the Roman Curia have failed to investigate charges of clerical abuse.

In a lengthy open letter to Pope Francis, SNAP says that the provisions of Vos Estis—the Vatican document designed to hold bishops accountable for their handling of abuse complaints—has failed. Peter Isely, speaking for SNAP, said that Vos Estis “allows bishops who have covered up abuse to investigate bishops who have covered up abuse.”

SNAP lodged complaints against Cardinals Peter Erdo, Kevin Farrell, Victor Fernandez, Mario Grech, Robert Prevost, and Luis Tagle—all prefects of Vatican dicasteries.

