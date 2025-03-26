Catholic World News

As believers switch religious affiliation, Christianity loses ground

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a new study of people who switch their religious affiliation, the Pew Forum finds that on a worldwide basis, Christianity is losing the most adherents. The trend is particularly evident in Europe, where the largest number of Christians switch to unaffiliated status.

In Italy, 28 Christians leave the faith for every one who switches to Christianity from another faith. In Germany the ratio is 20 to 1; in France, 16 to 1; in Spain and Poland, 12 to 1. In the US the figure is 8 to 1.

Only in a few countries does Christianity gain more adherents than it loses: in Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hungary, Ghana, and the Philippines.

