Catholic World News

Jesuit order reaches out to Rupnik victims

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vida Nueva (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The Society of Jesus has reached out to women religious who reported that they were abused by Father Marko Rupnik, offering “a repair process aimed at healing wounds.”

The nature of the Jesuit order’s response will be “studied on a case-by-case basis,” says Laura Sgro, a lawyer representing the Rupnik victims.

Father Johan Verschueren, who contacted the victims on behalf of the Jesuits, disclosed that the order had offered Father Rupnik an opportunity to “take responsibility for his actions, repent, ask for forgiveness and start a path of purification and therapy.” When he refused, he was dismissed from the Jesuit order. Rupnik remains a priest in good standing, pending a long-awaited canonical trial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!