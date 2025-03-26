Catholic World News

Pope reflects on meeting between Jesus, Samaritan woman

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his catechetical address prepared for March 26, Pope Francis reflected on the meeting between Jesus and the Samaritan woman.

(The Pope usually delivers a catechetical talk at his public audience each Wednesday. Since his hospitalization the weekly audiences have not taken place, but the Vatican releases the text of the talk, which is prepared in advance.)

The Pope observed that in the Middle East, the well was “a place of encounter,” where Jesus helps the woman to “find the true answer to her desire to be loved.” When He does so, “the woman runs to call the people of the village, because mission springs precisely from the experience of feeling loved.”

As she runs away, the Pope continues, the woman leaves her water jar behind. That jar, filled with water, would have been a burden. “But now the jar is left at Jesus’ feet.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!