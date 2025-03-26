Catholic World News

Remember Ukraine is the victim and Russia the aggressor, Ukrainian Catholic leader says

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his latest weekly message, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church described truth and justice as “two wings that help to find balance in order to continue on this road of peace building.”

“The truth, which is essential for reconciliation or stopping the war, is that Ukraine is a victim of this aggression and the Russian occupier is a criminal, and that it is impossible to put and protect their interests on the same level,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

