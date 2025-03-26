Catholic World News

Illinois diocese challenges state law against reproductive-choice discrimination

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Springfield has joined the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford in filing suit against a new Illinois law that bans “discrimination on the basis of reproductive health decisions in employment.”

The law thus compels Catholic and pro-life organizations to retain employees who have abortions and engage in other actions gravely inconsistent with perennial Christian teaching.

The law “forbids religious employers from speaking and acting consistent with their mission-critical religious beliefs about reproductive issues like abortion, sterilization, and contraception,” the plaintiffs argued. “The Act also restricts Plaintiffs’ right to free speech because it compels them to speak a message contrary to their beliefs not only to their current employees but also to prospective employees and the public in general.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!