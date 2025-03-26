Catholic World News

Pope concelebrates Mass as he continues oxygen therapy at residence

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On March 25, his second full day at his residence following a 38-day hospital stay, Pope Francis concelebrated Mass and continued with “some work activities,” according to Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

Continued treatment includes “mobility and respiratory-related physiotherapy, especially for voice recovery,” the agency continued. “The Holy Father continues to receive oxygen therapy under the same conditions as during his hospitalization—high-flow oxygen through nasal cannulas at night, with a gradual reduction of oxygen therapy during the day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

