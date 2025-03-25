Catholic World News

King Charles postpones visit with Pope

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Britain’s King Charles has postponed a Vatican meeting with Pope Francis, which had been scheduled for April 7.

A March 25 statement from Buckingham Palace indicated that the visit had been postponed by “mutual agreement,” because doctors have advised the Pontiff not to schedule meetings while he continues to recuperate from double pneumonia.

“Their Majesties send the Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered,” the statement continued.

