Catholic World News

King Charles postpones visit with Pope

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Britain’s King Charles has postponed a Vatican meeting with Pope Francis, which had been scheduled for April 7.

A March 25 statement from Buckingham Palace indicated that the visit had been postponed by “mutual agreement,” because doctors have advised the Pontiff not to schedule meetings while he continues to recuperate from double pneumonia.

“Their Majesties send the Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered,” the statement continued.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue25 March
Lent

Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

Image for Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

Again Lent's austerity is interrupted as we solemnly keep a feast in honor of the Annunciation. The Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord is a mystery that belongs to the temporal rather than to the sanctoral cycle in the Church's calendar. For the feast commemorates the most sublime moment in the…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: