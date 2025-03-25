Catholic World News

Congo government assails bishops’ peace proposal

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has rejected a bid by Christian leaders to promote a “Social Pact for Peace” in the war-torn country.

The Catholic bishops’ conference joined with the Church of Christ in the Congo, a coalition of Protestant groups, to launch the pact in January, as a rebel offensive escalated the bloodshed in the DRC.

But the DRC government has denounced the call for peace talks as “treason.” The government has refused to consider negotiations, saying that the rebels are actually controlled by the governments of neighboring Rwanda and Uganda.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!