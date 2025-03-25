Catholic World News

Pope was near death, doctor confirms

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who headed the medical team treating Pope Francis during his stay at Gemelli Hospital, has confirmed that the Pontiff was near death on February 28, when he experienced two respiratory crises.

In fact, Dr. Alfieri told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, reported that the Pope and the medical team seriously considered stopping treatment. He recalled:

We had to decide whether to stop and let him go or to push forward with all possible medications and therapies, despite the high risk of damaging other organs. In the end, we chose to fight.

Pope Francis himself made the decision to continue treatment, the doctor said.

Dr. Alfieri said that Pope Francis will now require medication “for a long time” to complete his recovery, and doctors have advised him to avoid meetings until further notice. He will be given round-the-clock medical care at his Vatican residence, including the continued administration of high-flow oxygen, as well as physical therapy to restore muscles that were weakened by his long hospitalization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

