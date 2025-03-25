Catholic World News

Israeli ambassador answers papal criticism

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: After Pope Francis spoke out against new Israeli air strikes in Gaza, in his message for the Sunday Angelus audience on March 23, Israel’s embassy to the Holy See issued a statement insisting that his country’s military actions were “in full conformity with international law and seek to reduce the civilian damage to a minimum.”

The embassy’s statement did not refer directly to the Pope’s comment, buyt emphasized that the reason for the new bombing was the refusal of Hamas to abide by a ceasefire agreement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!