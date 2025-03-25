Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop’s installation proceeds without papal bull

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The March 18 installation of Archbishop Edward Weisenburger in Detroit took place without signed authorization from Pope Francis, in a curious departure from ordinary requirements.

Under normal circumstances a bishop cannot formally take possession of a diocese without a papal bull, bearing the Pontiff’s signature, authorizing his installation. But with Pope Francis hospitalized, and unable to sign the document, Cardinal Christopher Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, announced that he had prepared his own decree.

Actually an apostolic nuncio does not have the power under canon law to sign such a decree. However he does have the authority to proceed with a bishop’s installation before the papal document arrives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!