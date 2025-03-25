Catholic World News

Vatican City is world’s largest per-capita wine importer

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Drinks Business

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican City is the world’s largest per-capita wine importer, an industry journal reports.

The Drinks Business offers two explanations for the Vatican’s top placement:

  1. Virtually all of the wine consumed at the Vatican is imported—nearly all from Italy—since the Vatican has no wine-making capacity. That situation should change next year, when a 5-acre vineyard at Castel Gandofo, the papal summer residence, is expected to yield its first bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon.
  2. Although Vatican City has a tiny resident population, the Vatican hosts many thousands of guests every year, who drink wine at conferences, guest houses, and cafeterias on the Vatican grounds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue25 March
Lent

Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

Image for Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

Again Lent's austerity is interrupted as we solemnly keep a feast in honor of the Annunciation. The Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord is a mystery that belongs to the temporal rather than to the sanctoral cycle in the Church's calendar. For the feast commemorates the most sublime moment in the…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: