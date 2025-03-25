Vatican City is world’s largest per-capita wine importer
March 25, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: Vatican City is the world’s largest per-capita wine importer, an industry journal reports.
The Drinks Business offers two explanations for the Vatican’s top placement:
- Virtually all of the wine consumed at the Vatican is imported—nearly all from Italy—since the Vatican has no wine-making capacity. That situation should change next year, when a 5-acre vineyard at Castel Gandofo, the papal summer residence, is expected to yield its first bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon.
- Although Vatican City has a tiny resident population, the Vatican hosts many thousands of guests every year, who drink wine at conferences, guest houses, and cafeterias on the Vatican grounds.
