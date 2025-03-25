Catholic World News

Cardolin Parolin sees ‘no respect for humanitarian law’

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin lamented that “there is no respect for humanitarian law anymore,” as he spoke with reporters in Rome on March 24.

“We are very concerned about the systematic violation of international law,” the Vatican Secretary of State said. He pointed to: “the bombing of civilians, the killing of humanitarian workers—these are all actions that go precisely against humanitarian law.”

Although the cardinal did not point to specific violations, his public comments came after Pope Francis had expressed dismay about the civilian casualties from Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

