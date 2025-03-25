Cardinal McElroy rips Trump policies
March 25, 2025
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: In his first public appearance since becoming Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Robert McElroy lashed out at Trump administration policies.
Speaking at a conference on “Catholic Social Teaching and Work with Migrants,” Cardinal McElroy said that the suspension of funding for the Agency for International Development is “moral theft from the poorest and most desperate men, women and children in our world today.”
The cardinal said that the US faces a choice between two approaches to immigration: to set policies that secure the borders while providing “dignity for the treatment of everyone at those borders and a generous asylum and refugee policy;“ or to launch “a crusade, which comes from the darkest parts of our American psyche and soul and history.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 12:00 PM ET USA
I would support Trump replacing the USAID with a much, much smaller, more focused secular humanitarian arm of the State Department that is not an operational asset of the CIA. This new organization could award taxpayer dollars to strictly secular relief NGOs such as Save the Children. Absolutely no taxpayer money to religious or religion-affiliated organizations. Thus, the much, much smaller budget than the USAID had. Religious organizations should re-learn how to stand on their own two feet.