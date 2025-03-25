Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy rips Trump policies

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his first public appearance since becoming Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Robert McElroy lashed out at Trump administration policies.

Speaking at a conference on “Catholic Social Teaching and Work with Migrants,” Cardinal McElroy said that the suspension of funding for the Agency for International Development is “moral theft from the poorest and most desperate men, women and children in our world today.”

The cardinal said that the US faces a choice between two approaches to immigration: to set policies that secure the borders while providing “dignity for the treatment of everyone at those borders and a generous asylum and refugee policy;“ or to launch “a crusade, which comes from the darkest parts of our American psyche and soul and history.”

