Pontifical academy holds ‘longevity summit’

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On March 24, the Pontifical Academy for Life held a half-day conference, entitled “Vatican Longevity Summit: Challenging the Clock of Time.”

“The topic of aging and aging well is at the center of my interest,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the pontifical academy’s president. “It is at the center of my interest, not only for personal reasons, but because the quality of old age is the litmus test of the degree of civilization of a nation.”

He added:

Equitable access to scientific discoveries becomes a central issue. Biomedical innovations should not be the privilege of the few but tools to improve quality of life for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status. The goal is not just to live longer but to live better, preventing degenerative diseases and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity for healthy and dignified aging. Longevity, then, is not just a matter of science but of justice, solidarity, and collective responsibility.

