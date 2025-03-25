Catholic World News

Poetry key to understanding Pope Francis, cardinal, speakers say

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith spoke at the presentation of Viva la poesia! [Long Live Poetry!], a newly published collection of the Pope’s reflections on poetry.

“We cannot adequately appreciate Pope Francis’s immense contribution without including this aspect of the symbolic, poetic, evocative and even gestural language that he knows how to use,” said Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!