Amid Holy Land conflict, learn from Mary, Jerusalem Patriarch preaches on Annunciation

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily for the Solemnity of the Annunciation, preached in Nazareth, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem spoke of “this very difficult time for us and the whole world.”

“Instead of moving towards a context of encounter, instead of looking for ways and solutions for a perspective of peaceful coexistence, we see barriers of fear, mistrust, hatred and bitterness everywhere,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “And here in our Holy Land, we must continue to mourn our dead, the many wounds that worry our hearts, our families and our communities.”

“So, we have come here to be guided once again by the Virgin Mary, to learn from her how we should behave and live in these situations,” he continued. “This is why we want to start anew from Nazareth, strengthened by the maternal gaze of Mary, who invites us to look up, not to give in to the fears that paralyze us, and to see the work that God is still doing through so many men and women who give concreteness to our hope.”

