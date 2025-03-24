Catholic World News

Ukrainian primate: no peace without punishment of Russia

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church has insisted that an end to the war in Ukraine “will never result in a just and lasting peace” unless it means “full international condemnation of everything that led to Russia’s genocidal war.”

In an interview with the Italian daily Il Foglio, the Ukrainian primate said that “unpunished evil will eventually resurface,” and any peace accord that does not condemn “the ideology of the Russian world’ will be illusory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

