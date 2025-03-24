Catholic World News

Swiss bishop urges ordination of women as priests

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Markus Büchel of the Diocese of St. Gallen in Switzerland has called for the ordination of women to the Catholic priesthood.

Bishop Büchel said that the move is necessary to address a “consecration emergency”—the shortage of priests—which he attributed to the fact that the priesthood is open only to celibate males.

