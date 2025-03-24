Catholic World News

Pope creates new diocese in Paraguay

March 24, 2025

Countering the trend of diocesan consolidations in Italy, Canada, and elsewhere, Pope Francis has created a new diocese in the South American nation of Paraguay.



The new Diocese of Caazapá has been formed from territory of the Diocese of Villarrica del Espíritu Santo.



The new Diocese of Caazapá has 171,000 Catholics, 15 parishes, 20 priests, and 10 seminarians. The Diocese of Villarrica, following the separation, retains 198,000 Catholics, 25 parishes, 42 priests, and 12 seminarians.

In 2024, the Pontiff established eight new dioceses around the world, including one in Paraguay. In 2025, he has established new dioceses in Mozambique, Myanmar, Tanzania, and now Paraguay.

