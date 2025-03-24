Catholic World News

Catholic, Orthodox prelates criticize Kerala’s government over lax alcohol policy

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic and Orthodox leaders in the the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) criticized the state government’s alcohol policy for its laxity.

“Many governments, after securing consecutive terms in power, resort to increasing revenue through measures such as the production and distribution of alcohol,” the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council stated, as they warned of an attempt to “drown Kerala in liquor.”

Likewise, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (CNEWA profile) said that “despite the easy access to alcohol, the authorities are working to increase its flow even more and this is not the right approach ... The news of children and mothers being killed is terrifying. The cause of all this is alcohol and drugs,”

