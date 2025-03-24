Catholic World News

Diocesan jubilee pilgrimages foster unity, faith, charity, Pope tells pilgrims

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief message to pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Naples and other Italian dioceses, Pope Francis wrote that diocesan pilgrimages for the 2025 jubilee year “express the unity that gathers you as a community around your pastors and the bishop of Rome, as well as the commitment to embrace Jesus’ invitation to enter ‘through the narrow gate.’”

“Love is like this: it unites and makes us grow together,” the Pope said in his March 22 message. “That is why, even though your paths are different, it has brought you here together at the tomb of Peter, from which you can depart even stronger in faith and more united in charity.”

