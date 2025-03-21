Catholic World News

Armed bandits terrorize missionary residence in DRC

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A group of men wielding machetes broke into the home of the Missionary Sisters of Santo Domingo in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, during the night on March 18. The raiders, who entered the building by bursting through a wall, stole computers, telephones, cash, and other valuables.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa expressed outrage at the attack. Church leaders said that violent incident illustrated the lack of security in the nation’s capital city, where criminal gangs have made targets of religious institutions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

