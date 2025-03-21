Catholic World News

Orthodox Jewish univeristy, in policy change, allows LGBTQ student group

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Yeshiva University has announced that it will recognize an LGBTQ student group on campus, reversing a policy that had prompted years of legal battling.

Yeshiva had resisted recognition of student organizations that promote behavior at odds with the moral teachings of Orthodox Judaism. The university did not explain the reasons for the policy change.

