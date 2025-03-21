Catholic World News

Online giving cited for growth in church donations

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Slightly over half (51%) of all US Christian churches reported an increase in donations in 2025, according to a report from Ministry Brands.

Ministry Brands—which furnishes software for church donation programs—says that online fundraising has not cut into traditional donations, but digital gifts now account for 42% of all church donations.

