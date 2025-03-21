Catholic World News

USCCB reacts to President Trump’s executive order closing Department of Education

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to President Trump’s executive order on the closing of the Department of Education, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ executive director of public affairs said that “the Catholic Church teaches that parents are the primary educators of their children and should have the freedom and resources to choose an educational setting best suited for their child.”

“The Conference supports public policies that affirm this, and we support the positive working relationships that the dioceses, parishes, and independent schools have with their local public school system partners,” said Chieko Noguchi.

She added, “As this Executive Order is implemented, it is important to ensure that students of all backgrounds in both public and non-public schools, especially those with disabilities or from low-income backgrounds, will continue to receive the resources they need.”

