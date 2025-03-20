Catholic World News

Vatican rediscovers lost painting by Renaissance master Mantegna

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums have announced the rediscovery of a painting by the 16th-century master Andrea Mantegna. The works is now featured in a new exhibition.

The painting, “The Deposition of Christ,” had been lost for generations. But it was recently discovered in the Shrine of the Virgin of the Rosary in Pompei, and the removal of heavy overpainting made experts confident that this was the original work by Mantegna.

